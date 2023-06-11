1,167 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $170.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.18 and a 200 day moving average of $178.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.