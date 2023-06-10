Yossi Sela Sells 15,152 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $382,891.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97.

Get JFrog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FROG. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.8% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in JFrog by 1.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.