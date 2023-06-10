Yoav Landman Sells 15,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,307,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,051,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $513,200.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $310,500.00.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in JFrog by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in JFrog by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,228,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

