Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 234.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.2% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,750,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on UI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

Ubiquiti stock opened at $168.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.27. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.49 and a 1 year high of $350.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is a company that focuses on democratizing network technology. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Articles

