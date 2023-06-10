T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Lifted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 142.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,053,000 after buying an additional 1,884,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after buying an additional 1,458,948 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,526,000 after buying an additional 791,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 605,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,989,000 after buying an additional 460,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.5 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $114.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.