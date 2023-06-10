SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,045 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEAS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 957,438 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after purchasing an additional 786,122 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,217 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,720.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 562,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 531,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,755,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SEAS opened at $57.35 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SEAS. Citigroup increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $222,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,199,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,199,016.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,230 shares of company stock worth $2,666,919. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

