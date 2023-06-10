RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 575,084 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.22% of RingCentral worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 491.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 744.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $32.95 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02, a PEG ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Needham & Company LLC upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

