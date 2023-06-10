Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Qorvo worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.78.

Insider Activity

Qorvo Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $98.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.91, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.