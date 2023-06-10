Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stake Cut by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Planet Fitness accounts for 1.6% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.23% of Planet Fitness worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,208,000 after buying an additional 720,961 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,139,000 after buying an additional 575,627 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,012,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after buying an additional 476,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.78.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

