Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 179,934 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,331 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 179,934 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $95,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $326.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $338.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.82 and its 200 day moving average is $270.94.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

