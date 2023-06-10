Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 11,666 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,666 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.23% of Chart Industries worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,777,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $808,523. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.31.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.42. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -657.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.