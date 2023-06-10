Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 544 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for approximately 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.29% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $12,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $95.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $98.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.