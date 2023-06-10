Penn Capital Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 114,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,394,000. Crocs makes up about 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.18% of Crocs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $116.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.66. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $151.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,483. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.