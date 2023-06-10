Penn Capital Management Company LLC Invests $8.85 Million in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,846,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.21% of Hancock Whitney as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,731,000 after acquiring an additional 837,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,356,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $42.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Sonia Perez acquired 2,737 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,459.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,837 shares of company stock worth $169,339. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HWC opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

