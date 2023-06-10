Penn Capital Management Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises 1.4% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.25% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $14,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

