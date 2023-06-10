Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $4.86 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,026.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,454.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $78.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

