Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $17.19 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,478 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 42,927 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group comprises about 1.8% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.19% of Performance Food Group worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,115,000. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 911,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,136,000 after purchasing an additional 281,440 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,648 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,976 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

