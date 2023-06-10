Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $13.50 Million Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,185 shares during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas comprises about 1.4% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.56% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $13,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,127,000 after acquiring an additional 326,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after acquiring an additional 122,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,748,000 after acquiring an additional 189,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,821,000 after acquiring an additional 151,592 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOG opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.97.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

