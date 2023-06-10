Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $11.15 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.20% of Option Care Health worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,409,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 90,723 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,594,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,177,000 after acquiring an additional 209,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPCH stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

