Penn Capital Management Company LLC Grows Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.22% of GXO Logistics worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 2.5 %

GXO opened at $60.38 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.