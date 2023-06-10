Penn Capital Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,021 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ChampionX worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

