Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 690,481 Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 690,481 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,149,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 1.69% of Aspen Aerogels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,788,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 442.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 579,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 472,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after buying an additional 419,657 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.10. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

