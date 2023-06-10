Penn Capital Management Company LLC Boosts Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 572,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Gogo worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gogo by 74.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after buying an additional 939,632 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 192,810 shares during the period. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 670,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo Trading Up 2.8 %

GOGO stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Gogo had a net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 77.87%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gogo Profile

(Get Rating)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.