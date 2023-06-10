Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 12-Month High at $119.15

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.15 and last traded at $118.50, with a volume of 42871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.44.
OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.92.
The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.22.
In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,570 shares of company stock worth $2,472,993 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
