Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 12-Month High at $119.15

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.15 and last traded at $118.50, with a volume of 42871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.92.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.22.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,570 shares of company stock worth $2,472,993 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.