Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,511 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

NYSE:MAA opened at $154.28 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $190.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

