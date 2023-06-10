Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 4,802 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after buying an additional 196,752 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 176,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 77,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

F stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

