Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,719 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,342,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,335,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $86.77 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.66.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 113.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

