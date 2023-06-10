Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,114 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.23.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.