Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 17,402 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,402 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth about $1,455,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 33,283 shares valued at $2,380,266. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $75.64 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

