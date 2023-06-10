Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 10,513 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after acquiring an additional 558,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,402,000 after buying an additional 366,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,403,000 after purchasing an additional 315,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

CARR stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

