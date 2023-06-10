Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $7.57 Million Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 1,080.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

