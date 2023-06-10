Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $7.38 Million Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Terreno Realty worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

