Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94,143 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

