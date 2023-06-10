Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,849 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after buying an additional 1,013,061 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,979.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after buying an additional 410,654 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after buying an additional 343,087 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,014,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 315,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 229,934 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics
In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $33.96 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58.
Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
