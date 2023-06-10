Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Position Lowered by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,045 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.74% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.28. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $97.58.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -223.19%.

KALU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

