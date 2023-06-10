JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 55,496 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,496 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.10% of 10x Genomics worth $45,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in 10x Genomics by 75.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,349,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,907,000 after buying an additional 1,010,643 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,905,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,154,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 468,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $131,483.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,650,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $548,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,769.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $131,483.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,650,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $2,872,724. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $53.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

