JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 515,741 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.47% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $48,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,900,000 after purchasing an additional 205,368 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,156,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,647,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,075,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $4,849,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,666.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $4,849,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,666.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 767,776 shares of company stock valued at $32,353,891. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

