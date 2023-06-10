Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Position Cut by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,061 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.7% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $16,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $33.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

