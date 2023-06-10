Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,333,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 17,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of PDC Energy worth $84,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

PDCE opened at $71.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $85.73.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.82%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares in the company, valued at $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,079. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PDCE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

