Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 42,925 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 42,925 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of National Fuel Gas worth $81,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 566.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

