Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,083 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Insperity worth $80,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Insperity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Insider Activity at Insperity

Insperity Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $638,581.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $127.03 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.74 and a 52-week high of $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

