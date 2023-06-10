Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 752,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.05% of Chart Industries worth $86,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 121.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

GTLS opened at $131.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.15, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $808,523 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.31.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

