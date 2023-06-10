Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Trex worth $83,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Trex by 442.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.

Trex stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

