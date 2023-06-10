Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Sonoco Products worth $80,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000,000 after acquiring an additional 68,505 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE SON opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

