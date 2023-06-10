Geode Capital Management LLC Has $80.43 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $80,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $148.03 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

