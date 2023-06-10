Geode Capital Management LLC Has $80.42 Million Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,661,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Hancock Whitney worth $80,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 285.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,356,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,837 shares of company stock worth $169,339 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 2.9 %

Several analysts recently commented on HWC shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $42.50 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.94.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.