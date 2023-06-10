Geode Capital Management LLC Has $80.23 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,268,953 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Coinbase Global worth $80,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,265,000 after acquiring an additional 130,178 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 62,598 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.0 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The company had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on COIN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.48.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,679 shares of company stock valued at $16,039,209. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

