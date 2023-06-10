Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Stifel Financial worth $83,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 52.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,380,000 after purchasing an additional 801,054 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,894,000 after acquiring an additional 576,573 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,781,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,295,000 after acquiring an additional 470,007 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 77.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 393,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at about $22,204,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak purchased 20,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at $70,099,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,752,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SF shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of SF stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

