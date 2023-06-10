Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,776 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Watts Water Technologies worth $80,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,451,000 after acquiring an additional 195,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,951,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,807,000 after acquiring an additional 38,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,520,000 after acquiring an additional 83,332 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $233,625.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,813 shares in the company, valued at $311,672.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $233,625.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,813 shares in the company, valued at $311,672.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,838 shares of company stock worth $6,150,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

NYSE WTS opened at $174.04 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $181.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.06 and a 200 day moving average of $161.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

