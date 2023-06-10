Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,406 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Lancaster Colony worth $81,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LANC opened at $198.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

